Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.43

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.43 and last traded at $162.43, with a volume of 6776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.28.
JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.
In related news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,731 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
