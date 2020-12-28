Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.43

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.43 and last traded at $162.43, with a volume of 6776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.28.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,731 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

