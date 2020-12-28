John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $21.15 on Monday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
