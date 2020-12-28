Joint Ventures (JOINT) Achieves Market Cap of $20,161.95

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $20,161.95 and approximately $3,968.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00126096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00623797 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00154889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00320919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

