JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in California BanCorp (OTCMKTS:CALB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in California BanCorp (OTCMKTS:CALB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of California BanCorp worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in California BanCorp by 3,167.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALB stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.74.

California BanCorp (OTCMKTS:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

