JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

EGO opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

EGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

