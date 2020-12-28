JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 1,082.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,256 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VEON were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter valued at about $7,343,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of VEON by 894.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VEON by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 1,404,176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in VEON by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,072,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in VEON by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,624,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 597,825 shares during the period. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

