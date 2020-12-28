JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 24.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of APT opened at $12.25 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

