JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives $115.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.10.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of JPM opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 710,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,380,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

