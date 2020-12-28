JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,644 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Northeast Bank by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Northeast Bank by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Northeast Bank by 395.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 45,739 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 million.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

