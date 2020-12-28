JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0001

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $117,421.27 and $15,174.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustBet has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00131553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00194698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00627621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00322447 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016798 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

