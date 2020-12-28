Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

