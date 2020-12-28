Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.37 Million

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report $32.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.74 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $37.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $128.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $129.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $134.28 million, with estimates ranging from $132.76 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KINS. ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of KINS opened at $6.52 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.