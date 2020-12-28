Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.39. 5,908,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,042,736. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,996 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $119,441,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,403 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

