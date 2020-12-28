Klever Reaches Market Cap of $18.17 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Klever has a market cap of $18.17 million and $78,289.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klever has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Klever token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00022923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00131719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00628776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00168298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,206,992,561 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

