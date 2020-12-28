Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €52.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHIA. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.