Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.06. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 853,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,191. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,833 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. 45.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

