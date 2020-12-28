LATOKEN Hits 1-Day Volume of $57,897.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a market cap of $18.25 million and $57,897.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00046072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00306173 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.58 or 0.02170776 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

