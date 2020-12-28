LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.28 ($153.27).

FRA:LEG opened at €124.78 ($146.80) on Monday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €120.40.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

