Liberty Broadband Co. (LBRDA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.44 on January 15th

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $158.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 1.09. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.76.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.