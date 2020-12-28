Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $106.05 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.79.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.