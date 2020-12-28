Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 13.3% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $461,697.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00487530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.