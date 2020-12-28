LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.02 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $44,139.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00044768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00299700 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.71 or 0.02094242 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,311,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,759,413 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

