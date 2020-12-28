Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

LMNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Limoneira stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. 1,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $303.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

