Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.22 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00004564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $154.69 million and $3.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00025146 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008995 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003341 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,792,789 coins and its circulating supply is 126,783,500 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

