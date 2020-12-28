Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Livent were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Livent by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

