LTO Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.53 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One LTO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $29.53 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00130371 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00192949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00631992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00321159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016668 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,862 tokens. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

