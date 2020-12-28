Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.35 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post $18.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.54 million to $22.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $199.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.34 million to $235.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

MSGE traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.57. 868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.71.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

