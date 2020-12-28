Magnum Reaches Market Capitalization of $742.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Magnum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00631173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00158337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00320025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.