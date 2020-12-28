Malcolm Frank Clay Sells 5,000 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Director Malcolm Frank Clay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 432,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,129,352.95.

Malcolm Frank Clay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Malcolm Frank Clay acquired 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,580.00.

Shares of CVE GPV opened at C$28.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.06. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$42.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

