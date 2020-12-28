Malcolm Frank Clay Sells 5,000 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Director Malcolm Frank Clay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 432,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,129,352.95.

Malcolm Frank Clay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 15th, Malcolm Frank Clay acquired 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,580.00.

Shares of CVE GPV opened at C$28.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.06. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$42.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

