Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.75. 592,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.