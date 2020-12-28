MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director C Robert Campbell Sells 5,000 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C Robert Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of MasTec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03.

On Tuesday, November 24th, C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 111.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

