Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Cap of $288,622.07

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $288,622.07 and $5,420.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $726.55 or 0.02702560 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

