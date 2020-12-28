Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMX shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 182.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after buying an additional 10,191,095 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 979,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 195,007 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 168.2% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 912,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 572,533 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 13.1% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $734.75 million, a PE ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

