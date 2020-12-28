Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce sales of $605.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $586.92 million to $625.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $551.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXIM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 276,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,431. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

