MediBloc [QRC20] Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,910.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.34 or 0.02725123 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.00485306 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.68 or 0.01351470 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00615505 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00258331 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00022092 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC20] Profile
MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading
MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.