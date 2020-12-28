Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,628 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $86.64 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $229,860.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,548 shares of company stock worth $1,036,878. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

