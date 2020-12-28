Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $7.53 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

In other Microbot Medical news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 4,881 shares of Microbot Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $38,755.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microbot Medical stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Microbot Medical worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

