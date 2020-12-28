Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $85.00 at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

