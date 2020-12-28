MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $552,328.10 and $16.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00131540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00629488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00160225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00323891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00058063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016933 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

