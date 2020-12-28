Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.13% of Mistras Group worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at $619,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

