MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Achieves $737,397.05

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $737,397.05 and $2,237.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024180 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001289 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002182 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 209,833,964 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.