Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.