Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.94

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.94 and last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 1257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

