More Coin (MORE) One Day Volume Hits $377.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $54,197.72 and $377.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00131212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00625538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00167649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00322648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00058439 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016760 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.