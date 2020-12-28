Morgan Stanley Acquires 3,051,403 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

