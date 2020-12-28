Morgan Stanley Buys 13,690 Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000.

Shares of PSF stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

