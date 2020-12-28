Morgan Stanley Has $7.30 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSI opened at $103.17 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

