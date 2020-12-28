Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Black Knight worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Black Knight by 227.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 135,645 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 293.7% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 782,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,144,000 after acquiring an additional 51,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI stock opened at $87.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKI. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. KCG began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

