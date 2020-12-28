Morgan Stanley Purchases 30,682 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HMS were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HMS by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,189 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HMS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,366,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in HMS by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 961,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HMS by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.51 on Monday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

