Morgan Stanley Purchases 50,054 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,054 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Insperity worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 449.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after buying an additional 2,076,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Insperity by 141.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,192,000 after purchasing an additional 445,598 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 51.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after purchasing an additional 375,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 84.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,326,000 after purchasing an additional 306,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its stake in Insperity by 97.1% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 335,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $358,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $44,603.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,260 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NSP stock opened at $84.94 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

